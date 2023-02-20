Watch Now
Henderson police: Speed may be a factor in crash that critically injured motorcyclist

Posted at 3:24 PM, Feb 20, 2023
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Drivers in Henderson can expect delays on Horizon Ridge Parkway on Monday afternoon after a critical injury collision, the city's police department advised.

First responders were called to the intersection of Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway at approximately 2 p.m. after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

"Preliminarily, speed is believed to be a factor, while impairment is not considered a factor," a Henderson Police public information officer noted.

Southbound lanes of Horizon Ridge Parkway were shut down south of Horizon Drive while officers investigate the crash.

"This is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time," police said.

