Henderson police seek driver who hit pedestrian near Boulder Highway, Gibson Road

KTNV
Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 03, 2022
HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in Henderson are searching for a driver who crashed into a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The department put out a request for public assistance in locating the driver on Thursday.

Police say the pedestrian was hit in the southbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Gibson Road.

They're looking for an older model gold SUV with damage to the right front bumper and "heavy" windshield damage. Police say the car will be missing its right side mirror. It's possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, they noted.

The driver was described as a "heavy-set" Black woman, approximately 30 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the driver is asked to call Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.

