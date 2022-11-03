Henderson police seek driver who hit pedestrian near Boulder Highway, Gibson Road

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Police in Henderson are searching for a driver who crashed into a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The department put out a request for public assistance in locating the driver on Thursday.

RELATED: Nevada State Police officer injured stopping wrong-way driver on 215 beltway

Police say the pedestrian was hit in the southbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Gibson Road.

They're looking for an older model gold SUV with damage to the right front bumper and "heavy" windshield damage. Police say the car will be missing its right side mirror. It's possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, they noted.

REQ Public Assist:

Pedestrian hit/run occurred area of sb Boulder/Gibson. Susp veh: older model GOLD SUV (poss Tahoe or Suburban); no plate; Rt front bumper & heavy windshield damage, missing right side mirror. Driver is heavy set BFA , appr 30YOA, w/shoulder length brown hair. pic.twitter.com/xHU9TrthWE — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) November 3, 2022

The driver was described as a "heavy-set" Black woman, approximately 30 years old, with shoulder-length brown hair, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help police locate the driver is asked to call Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000.