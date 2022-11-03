Nevada State Police officer injured stopping wrong-way driver on 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada State Police officer was injured stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 215 on Wednesday night, the agency says.

Just before 9:30 p.m., state police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver in a black Dodge Journey traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the freeway. The driver was said to be approaching Cheyenne Avenue.

An officer with the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division was in the area and approached the driver in an unmarked silver Ford Explorer. State police say the officer flashed his headlights to signal for the driver to stop, but "the wrong-way driver failed to stop."

The officer crossed into the driver's path and the front of the Dodge hit the officer's SUV. Both vehicles came to a stop on the shoulder of the freeway, state police said.

The driver of the Dodge had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer had minor injuries and was also transported to a nearby hospital, state police say.

This crash is under investigation by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team, according to a press release.