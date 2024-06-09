Henderson crews set to start work on roadway improvements on Nevada State Drive

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is ready to start work on the next phase of the Nevada State Drive Project.

Starting on Monday, June 10, crews will start roadway improvements on Nevada State Drive, between Compassion Drive and Conestoga Way.

Google Maps

City officials said improvements include adding four travel lanes, bike lanes, raised median islands, traffic signals, railroad crossing modifications, drainage channels, storm drain systems, LED streetlighting, new sanitary sewer, utility modifications and adjustments, and pavement markings.

During construction, one lane in each direction will remain open along Nevada State Drive and Conestoga Way.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.