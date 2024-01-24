Henderson asking public for feedback on traffic measures for Mohawk Drive, Pueblo Place

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials are asking residents to weigh in on a proposed improvement project on Mohawk Drive and Pueblo Place, between Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway.

City leaders said residents have raised concerns about cars speeding in the area and using the road to cut through traffic. In December, Henderson officials collected speed and volume data, which showed many motorists speed through the area and that their data meets the minimum thresholds to use "traffic-calming measures" to improve safety and slow down traffic.

So what does that mean? The city is looking at several options for slowing down traffic and wants your feedback to figure out which one they should choose.

Option one is installing two Cul-de-Sacs at the curve at Mohave and Pueblo to eliminate cut-through traffic.

City of Henderson

Option two is installing diverters at Meyers & Shoshone, which will require vehicles to turn in a specific direction. However, residents will still be able to access their driveways.

City of Henderson

Option three would be installing diverters at Pima and Mohave. Like option two, the diverters will require vehicles to turn in a specific direction but residents will still be able to access their driveways.

City of Henderson

Option four would be installing a Cul-de-Sac diverter at Pueblo and Apache to eliminate cut-through traffic.

City of Henderson

Option five would be installing speed cushions about 500 feet apart, which runs the length of the roadway.

City of Henderson

You can weigh in on which option you like the best and provide additional feedback on the city's website. Based on resident feeback, the city will host a public meeting in February with more information.