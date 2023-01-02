Watch Now
Heavy holiday traffic clogs roads from Las Vegas to California, Arizona

Drivers headed from the Las Vegas valley to California on Monday should prepare for long delays and heavy traffic. As of 12 p.m., the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported an 18-mile backup to the Nevada-California state line.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jan 02, 2023
(KTNV) — Whether you're headed to California or Arizona, miles of traffic backups are reported leaving the Las Vegas valley on Monday.

Tracking delays: I-15 southbound to California

As of 12 p.m., traffic was backed up at least 18 miles on I-15 southbound to the Nevada-California state line, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.

"Prepare for long delays," the RTC advised.

Tracking delays: I-11 southbound to Arizona

More travel woes are in store for those headed to Arizona. As of 12 p.m., the RTC advised drivers of heavy holiday traffic from College Drive through Railroad Pass on Interstate 11 southbound.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on holiday traffic conditions. Track live traffic updates for incidents in the Las Vegas valley at ktnv.com/traffic.

