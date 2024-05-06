Head-on crash kills two, hospitalizes one on Route 169 in Logandale area

LOGANDALE, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details regarding a fatal wreckthat blocked traffic for hours along State Route 169.

Around 11:01 a.m. on April 30, Nevada State Police responded to a crash in the area of Moapa Valley Boulevard and mile marker 22, roughly 50 miles north of Las Vegas near Logandale.

Officials say a silver 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on Route 169 and crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a blue 2010 Lincoln Town Care head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 42-year-old Jason John Willaim, Binder, of Logandale; and the driver of the Lincoln, 86-year-old Horace Nathaniel Herman of Overton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Lincoln was airlifted to a Las Vegas area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths so far in 2024.