Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Head-on crash kills two, hospitalizes one on Route 169 in Logandale area

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 13:12:04-04

LOGANDALE, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities have released further details regarding a fatal wreckthat blocked traffic for hours along State Route 169.

Around 11:01 a.m. on April 30, Nevada State Police responded to a crash in the area of Moapa Valley Boulevard and mile marker 22, roughly 50 miles north of Las Vegas near Logandale.

Officials say a silver 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on Route 169 and crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting a blue 2010 Lincoln Town Care head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 42-year-old Jason John Willaim, Binder, of Logandale; and the driver of the Lincoln, 86-year-old Horace Nathaniel Herman of Overton, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Lincoln was airlifted to a Las Vegas area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths so far in 2024.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH