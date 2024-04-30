Two dead and one airlifted after wreck in Logandale area, north of Las Vegas

LOGANDALE, Nev. (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a fatal crash on State Route 169 Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Nevada State Police confirmed the wreck involved two vehicles and that two men have been confirmed dead at the scene. A female victim has been air lifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

While authorities work the scene, Interstate 15 from exit 93 to State Route 169 will be closed along with State Route 169 at Wells Road.

Both Logandale and Overton residents are advised to use the Valley of Fire to enter and exit the Valley.