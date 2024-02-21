Fuel spill cleanup prompts full road closure at Charleston, Sloan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane can expect heavier traffic on Wednesday while crews work to clean up a fuel spill.

According to a statement from Las Vegas police, the spill was reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of East Charleston Boulevard and South Sloan Lane.

Both streets would be shut down in all directions during the cleanup process, city officials noted in a statement.

Video sent to Channel 13 showed cars driving through the shiny puddle of spilled fuel in the area where Charleston and Sloan intersect.

Public officials did not immediately give an estimate of how long it would take to get the mess cleaned up.

Drivers and members of the public were advised to avoid the area if possible.