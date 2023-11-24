Watch Now
Frank Sinatra Drive under Tropicana Avenue to be closed Sunday night

NDOT crews demolish the Tropicana Ave bridge over Frank Sinatra Dr.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Nov 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is giving a heads up to driver ahead of another closure for the Interstate 15/Tropicana Avenue project.

Frank Sinatra Drive under Tropicana Avenue will be closed on Sunday, Nov. 26. According to transportation officials, the road will be closed at 11 p.m. and reopen on Monday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m.

That's so crews can pour concrete for the new Tropicana Avenue bridge over Frank Sinatra Drive.

During the closure, northbound and southbound Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way. Access to Arena Drive will remain open from the north and access to Excalibur Way will remain open from the south.

Motorists are advised to be cautious when traveling through work zones and take alternate detour routes, if possible. You can see the latest closures for the project on the free "I-15 Trop" app or by visiting the project's website.

