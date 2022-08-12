Flamingo Road shut down in both directions after vehicle hits pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A critical injury crash has been reported on eastbound Flamingo Avenue at Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and has been transported to UMC.

#BREAKING We are investigating a critical injury crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. This happened around 8:40 am at Rainbow and Flamingo.

The pedestrian has been taken to UMC. Eastbound Flamingo is shutdown in that area. Please avoid the area for the investigation. pic.twitter.com/4NEvpCW0pe — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 12, 2022

RTC reports that Flamingo Road is currently closed in both directions at Rainbow Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use caution and find alternate routes.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.