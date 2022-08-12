Watch Now
Flamingo Road shut down in both directions after vehicle hits pedestrian

Posted at 9:19 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 12:24:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A critical injury crash has been reported on eastbound Flamingo Avenue at Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, and has been transported to UMC.

RTC reports that Flamingo Road is currently closed in both directions at Rainbow Boulevard.

Drivers are advised to use caution and find alternate routes.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

