Five injured in crash on Boulder Highway, Desert Inn Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five people were injured in a seven-vehicle crash that happened on Monday night at Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.

The incident happened at 10:44 p.m. Police said evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video surveillance indicated a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Lamb Boulevard, approaching Boulder Highway at a high rate of speed. (Note: Lamb Boulevard turns into Desert Inn Road on the west side of the intersection)

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling southbound on Boulder Highway and went into the intersection on a green light. That's when the Ford F-150 ran the red light and hit the Hyundai before overturning.

The Hyundai was pushed into several vehicles that were stopped at the red light on Desert Inn Road.

Two people in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

People in the other five vehicles were either uninjured or had minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment. He was then arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Carlos Alvarez. He is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence and reckless driving.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.