Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

(KTNV) — A fatal crash in North Las Vegas was under investigation Tuesday night, according to the city's police department.

It happened at 7:47 p.m. near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Gowan Road, police said.

Decatur was closed from Gowan to Cheyenne Avenue, police told 13 Action News. They advised drivers to find alternate routes through the area.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they other fled after the crash and was later apprehended by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

That driver will be publicly identified once they've been booked into jail, police said.

This crash marks at least the fourth fatal crash in the Las Vegas valley in two days. Monday, three out of four of the valley's fatal traffic investigation teams were dispatched to investigate a string of crashes that happened within a three-hour span.