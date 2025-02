LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has shut down a section of Harmon Avenue in the area of Interstate 15, just east of Aldebaran.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and one person was confirmed dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Highway Patrol also said one driver was arrested for suspected impairment.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information is made available.