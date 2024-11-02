Fatal crash on Centennial Parkway and Donna Street

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, North Las Vegas Police responded to a collision between two Toyota sedans near Centennial Parkway and Donna Street.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Avalon appeared to have minor injuries, while the driver and the passenger of the Toyota Corolla appeared to have serious injuries.

All four individuals were transported to UMC Trauma.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the Corolla was stopped at a stop sign on Donna Street. The Avalon was travelling eastbound on Centennial Parkway, approaching Donna Street and had the right of way. The driver of the Corolla failed to yield while attempting to cross Centennial Parkway, resulting in the collision.

Traffic officers continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online.

