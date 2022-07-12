Fatal crash impacts traffic on I-15 southbound near Primm

(KTNV) — Souhtbound lanes of Interstate 15 were shut down near Primm, Nevada on Tuesday morning after a fatal crash.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol initially listed the crash as near Jean, but an update from the agency reported troopers were on scene near mile marker 2 on the interstate — closer to Primm. The crash was first reported at approximately 7:10 a.m.

State police said all southbound lanes of travel were shut down in the area, and northbound traffic "is getting by on the shoulder."

"Expect delays and avoid the area if possible," officials said.

A public information officer for the NSP could not immediately be reached for more information. This is a developing story.