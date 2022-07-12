State police: Passenger killed in rear-end crash on I-15 near Primm

PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — A woman was killed and a man critically injured after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 15 near Primm on Tuesday morning, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. "just south" of mile marker 4, a public information officer stated.

Preliminary details of the crash are that a red Nissann SUV was traveling "at a high rate of speed" behind a Toyota pick-up truck when the Nissan "failed to slow down and struck the pick-up from behind."

The impact sent the Toyota into the median before it overturned in the southbound lanes of the interstate, officials said.

A female passenger was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The male driver was airlifted to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition.

There were five people inside the SUV, all of whom were transported to St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Siena Campus in Henderson, police said. Their condition was unknown at the time of this report.

"It is unknown if the driver of the SUV was impaired at this time," the NSP public information officer stated.

Southbound lanes of the interstate were shut down at Jean, approximately 10 miles north of where the crash happened.

As of 10 a.m., officials hadn't confirmed whether the freeway was open again, but a traffic camera in the area showed a slow stream of traffic moving through the area that was once blocked off.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of the interstate was also impacted, and state police said vehicle were able to travel through on the shoulder.

Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area and to use an alternate route if possible.

