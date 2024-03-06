Watch Now
Fatal crash causing traffic delays on Interstate 15, Spring Mountain

Fatal crash - 3/6/24
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:34:41-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash could cause traffic delays on Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened at 12:52 p.m.

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Spring Mountain eastbound and westbound is closed and motorists are being diverted to Interstate 15.

The I-15 North to Spring Mountain East exit is closed.

Motorists should use other routes.

There is no timeline for how long delays could last and when those areas will reopen.

