Fatal crash causing traffic delays on Interstate 15, Spring Mountain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash could cause traffic delays on Interstate 15 and Spring Mountain Road.

Nevada State Police said the crash happened at 12:52 p.m.

Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said Spring Mountain eastbound and westbound is closed and motorists are being diverted to Interstate 15.

The I-15 North to Spring Mountain East exit is closed.

#TrafficAlert IR15 and Spring Mountain. Both Northbound and Southbound Ramps on Spring Mountain are closed due to a crash. Spring Mountain exits will be closed for several hours. Please use alternative routes. Slow down and be safe in the area. — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) March 6, 2024

Motorists should use other routes.

There is no timeline for how long delays could last and when those areas will reopen.