Fatal crash causing lane closures on I-15 and Tropicana Avenue

Posted at 2:26 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 17:43:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash is causing travel delays on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue.

According to Nevada State Police, two lanes are closed as of 2:06 p.m.

There is no timeline on when those lanes could reopen.

Channel 13 has reached out to police for more details about the crash but haven't received a response as of Sunday afternoon.

