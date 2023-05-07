Fatal crash causing lane closures on I-15 and Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash is causing travel delays on Interstate 15 northbound at Tropicana Avenue.

According to Nevada State Police, two lanes are closed as of 2:06 p.m.

#Fatal crash IR15 northbound at Tropicana. Two travel lanes currently closed, but all other lanes are still open. We will update when all travel lanes are back open. #DriveSafeNV #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) May 7, 2023

There is no timeline on when those lanes could reopen.

Channel 13 has reached out to police for more details about the crash but haven't received a response as of Sunday afternoon.