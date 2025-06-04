LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash between a pedestrian and a truck leaves one woman dead near Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street on Wednesday.

A 61-year-old woman near the area of Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street darted into the road and stopped in front of a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer was able to avoid hitting the woman but collided with a pickup truck as a result.

The woman continued south of the sidewalk of Blue Diamond Road and walked westbound 500 feet east of the intersection with Arville Street, when the woman darted into traffic for a second time.

She went directly in front of a box truck that would end up hitting and killing her.

Medical services responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The collision will remain under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

