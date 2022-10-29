Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shuts down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions

serious crash
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted at 3:46 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 18:46:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, Las Vegas police say.

Police say the auto accident involved two vehicles, and one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital where they were declared deceased.

Fatal detectives are responding and will take over the investigation. Police are advising commuters to find alternate routes, as the intersection of Rainbow and Windmill is closed in all directions.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH