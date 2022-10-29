Fatal collision in Enterprise leaves one dead, shuts down Rainbow Boulevard in both directions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a fatal collision at Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane in Enterprise on Saturday, Las Vegas police say.

Police say the auto accident involved two vehicles, and one of the drivers was transported to a local hospital where they were declared deceased.

Fatal detectives are responding and will take over the investigation. Police are advising commuters to find alternate routes, as the intersection of Rainbow and Windmill is closed in all directions.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.