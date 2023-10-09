Emergency road construction continues in Spring Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are continuing to pick up the pieces and make emergency repairs after a series of severe storm systems passed through Southern Nevada at the end of August.

That includes Mount Charleston, Kyle Canyon road, Lee Canyon road, and Deer Creek Highway as well as the adjacent U.S. Forest Service-managed lands at Mt. Charleston. Mt. Charleston is still closed to visitors due to ongoing construction activity as well as significant safety hazards that exist on many trails.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, repairs have been completed on State Route 156, Lee Canyon Road, and completed work on State 157, Kyle Canyon Road, last week. The roads will remain closed as roadwork, construction, and debris removal operations continue.

Emergency construction is scheduled to start on State Route 158, Deer Creek Road, this week and is expected to be completed sometime before winter.

"NDOT, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and other agencies have made tremendous progress on making repairs on the mountain but there is still a lot of heavy equipment coming and going," said Fire Chief Jorge Gonzalez, who oversees the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District. "We also have serious concerns about people getting injured if they attempt to hike or recreate on closed areas within the forest because of the damage."

According to officials, many popular trails like Mary Jane Falls, Cathedral Rock, Acastus, Bristlecone Pine, and Fletcher have been damaged. They add large boulders, dead trees, debris, and deep channels now exist where trails used to be.

The Carpenter Canyon and Wallace Canyon roads remain inaccessible even by 4x4 vehicles due to significant flooding washouts.

They add damaged trails are expected to remain closed until cost estimates for repairs or rerouting can be finalized and funding is allocated for related costs.