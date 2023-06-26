Emergency repairs leads to road closures near West Warm Springs, Valley View

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emergency repairs are leading to road closures today.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District said crews are conducting emergency repairs to a water main located at South Valley View Boulevard between West Arby Avenue and West Warm Springs Road.

District officials said a full road closure is expected to be in effect throughout the day.

Crews will remain on-site until repairs are complete.

District officials said motorists are advised to avoid the area and use South Decatur Boulevard or Dean Martin Drive for northbound and southbound travel.