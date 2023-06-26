Watch Now
Emergency repairs leads to road closures near West Warm Springs, Valley View

Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 12:02:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Emergency repairs are leading to road closures today.

The Las Vegas Valley Water District said crews are conducting emergency repairs to a water main located at South Valley View Boulevard between West Arby Avenue and West Warm Springs Road.

District officials said a full road closure is expected to be in effect throughout the day.

Crews will remain on-site until repairs are complete.

District officials said motorists are advised to avoid the area and use South Decatur Boulevard or Dean Martin Drive for northbound and southbound travel.

