Elkhorn Road, Tenaya Way closed next weekend as crews repair pavement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County crews are planning to close Elkhorn Road and Tenaya Way.

According to county officials, it's so crews can remove and replace pavement.

That closure is scheduled to be in place from Oct. 14 at 6 a.m. through Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

Officials said closing the intersection for one weekend will be less disruptive to motorists instead of the work being completed over several weeks with lane restrictions.

Motorists are advised to follow detours to get around the closure.

The work is part of a larger project to improve Elkhorn Road between Tenaya and Jones Boulevard, which is expected to be completed in November.