Elderly pedestrian hit, killed by sedan in Henderson crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An elderly woman is dead following a fatal crash in Henderson.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened on Friday at 10:20 p.m. near North Green Valley Parkway and Wigwam Parkway.

Investigators said a brown Toyota sedan was traveling northbound on North Green Valley Parkway whenever an unidentified elderly woman stepped into the road and was hit by the sedan. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to Sunrise Trauma Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Toyota stopped and was cooperative with investigators. Impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash. No further details, including the woman's identity, have been released, as of Monday afternoon.