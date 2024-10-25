Wrong-way driver causes crash that leaves one dead, traffic affected at I-11 and Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash is affecting traffic on a Las Vegas roadway early Friday morning.
According to Nevada State Police, multiple travel lanes are closed after a wreck on Interstate 11 northbound at Boulder Highway.
All northbound I-11 traffic, the Boulder Highway northbound on-ramp, and westbound to go northbound are also closed.
Nevada State Police also said that the crash was the result of a wrong-way driver, according to the early investigation.
One woman, the passenger of the wrong-way car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to a local hospital.
Authorities said this area will be closed for several hours. Please use an alternate route and avoid this area.
#TrafficAlert I-11 northbound at State Route 582(Boulder Highway). All travel lanes are shut down, due to a fatal crash. SR 582 northbound on-ramp, westbound to go northbound is also closed. This area will be closed for several hours. Please use alternate route and avoid this… pic.twitter.com/5gFOAYvSiI— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) October 25, 2024