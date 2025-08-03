E-bike rider dead after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between an e-bike and a car in the east valley has left the e-bike driver dead on Saturday.

The crash happened on Saturday when an e-bike traveling northbound on Frank Street failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection while a car was traveling eastbound on Baltimore Street.

The e-bike rider hit the car and collided towards a parked car.

The e-bike rider was transported to UMC Trauma by ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and did not exhibit any indicators of impairment.