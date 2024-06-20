Durango Drive closed in southwest Las Vegas valley after crash critically injures motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash caused the closure of part of Durango Drive in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday afternoon.

The road was closed in both directions from Warm Springs Road to Badura Avenue, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

In an initial statement on the crash, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a vehicle and motorcycle collided on Durango Drive near Arby Avenue at 3:26 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police said. "Please avoid the area."

As of this report, no additional details on the collision were immediately available from local authorities.