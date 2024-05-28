DUI driver going 131mph among 437 drivers stopped, cited over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DUI and traffic enforcement over Memorial Day weekend included the arrest of a suspected drunk driver who was traveling at 131 mph, the Nevada State Police - Highway Patrol announced.

That driver was among two DUI arrests and 437 traffic citations issued during a joint enforcement operation between Nevada State Police and California Highway Patrol.

Those citations and arrests were made on Interstate 15 between St. Rose Parkway and the Nevada State line, state police stated in a news release.

"This weekend we had a 'Zero Tolerance' zone for speeding, distracted and impaired driving, shoulder runners etc.," a state police spokesperson stated. "Even the most minor traffic infractions were enforced during this holiday weekend."

Here's how those 437 traffic citations break down:

Friday: State police contacted 311 drivers and issued 325 citations . Of the citations, 215 were for speeding . Two drivers were arrested for DUI .

State police contacted 311 drivers and issued . Of the citations, . Two drivers were arrested for . Saturday through Monday: State police made 118 traffic stops and issued 81 speeding citations. There were 31 citations for "other violations," and 21 drivers were given warnings.

State police are also celebrating the news that there were zero fatalities on I-15 over the holiday.

"This stretch of Interstate 15 was once considered one of the deadliest stretches of highway in the country," the NSP spokesperson stated.