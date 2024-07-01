Drunk driver hits and kills pedestrian in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian in North Las Vegas on Sunday night.

According to North Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old woman who had been hit by a 1998 Acura sedan. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said she was crossing Cheyenne Avenue, east of the intersection and outside of a marked crosswalk.

Police also said 29-year-old Luis Alvarado Lopez was driving the Acura at the time of the crash and showed signs of impairment.

He was arrested and taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where he was booked on DUI and reckless driving charges.

Anyone who may have information about this collision is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.