LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash near the Las Vegas Country Club.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said this happened at 7:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Joe W Brown Drive.

Investigators said a single vehicle rolled over into a wall and that the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic in both directions on Joe W. Brown is shutdown while investigators are on the scene.