CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — A driver died after a rollover crash Sunday evening on I-15 south of Las Vegas, according to the Nevada State Police.

The crash happened around 6:26 p.m. on southbound I-15, north of the Sloan Road off-ramp.

Authorities said the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling in the number one travel lane but failed to stay in their lane and entered the left shoulder. They then traveled across the number one travel lane and into the number two travel lane, where they struck the back of a Volkswagen Jetta.

According to NSP, the Nissan was redirected southwest across the number three travel lane and entered the desert area, where the vehicle rolled over.

The driver, who authorities said was unrestrained, was ejected from the vehicle. They were taken to the hospital, where they died. The driver of the Volkswagen was also injured in the crash and hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation.