Driver killed after crashing into wall near Jones Boulevard, Alta Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Friday night.

Las Vegas police said the crash happened at 8:12 p.m. on S. Jones Boulevard and Cromwell Circle.

Investigators said a sedan was traveling southbound on Jones when he crashed into the corner block wall of a home. Then, the car rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released about the crash, as of 9:45 p.m.

RTC of Southern Nevada said Jones Boulevard is closed in both directions from Cromwell Circle to Alta Drive. There is no timeline on when those roads could reopen.