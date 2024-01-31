Driver in custody after 2nd local youth hit by car while riding bike this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another local youth has been hit by a car while riding their bicycle this week, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Police are investigating the collision, which was reported at 6:51 a.m. at the intersection off Desert Inn and Cimarron roads. The child was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the child was taken into custody, police said, "as impairment is suspected at this time."

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the incident is under investigation.

This comes just a day after a similar collision in the southwest valley left a local 11-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

In that case, police said the driver remained at the scene and impairment was not suspected.