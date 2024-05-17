Driver dies after wrong-way crash and fire in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A driver is dead after a wrong-way crash in Nye County.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened at 2:10 a.m. on Monday near U.S. 95 and mile marker 41. For context, that's about 19 miles south of Beatty and about 85 miles north of Las Vegas.

Investigators said a 2008 Scion xD was going the wrong way down U.S. 95 and approaching a semi-trailer, which was traveling northbound.

Police said the semi tried to avoid the Scion by steering to the left side of the road. However, the semi wasn't able to avoid the Scion, which crashed into it and went up in flames.

The driver of the Scion was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity has not been released, as of Thursday night.

Nevada State Police said in 2024, they've investigated 25 fatal crashes, resulting in 31 fatalities.