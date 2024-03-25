Driver dies after crashing into concrete barrier in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 53-year-old man is dead after crashing into a concrete jersey barrier in Spring Valley on Sunday night.

The crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. at the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Tropicana Avenue, according to initial information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Based on evidence and witness statements, police say the man was driving a 2002 Honda Accord south on Buffalo Drive when he "failed to stop for the red traffic signal" at the intersection with Tropicana Avenue and crashed into a concrete jersey barrier.

The driver was taken to Spring Valley Medical Center's Trauma Unit where, despite all life-saving measures, police say he succumbed to his injuries.

His death marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.