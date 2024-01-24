Driver charged by St. George police after crashing truck into a building

ST. GEORGE (KTNV) — A driver is facing multiple charges after driving into a building in St. George, Utah on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. Officers received reports that a truck had crashed into the side of a building on East Red Hills Parkway.

Investigators said a 29-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Red Hills Parkway when the truck left the roadway, jumped a curb, struck two lava rock boulders, snapped a tree in half, and then hit the building, which has significant structural damage. The St. George Fire Department braced the wall before removing the truck from the side of the building.

According to police, the man was the only person in the vehicle and he had minor facial lacerations. No one else was injured.

The man was booked on several charges, including DUI, improper lane travel, speed too fast for conditions, an expired registration, a denied drivers license, refusing a chemical test, having an open container, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.