Driver arrested on DUI charges following crash on Jones, Blue Diamond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has been arrested following a crash in southwest Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened at 8:32 p.m. on S. Jones Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said one woman was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for a cut on her arm.

A person has been taken into custody for driving under the influence.

The investigation is still in the early stages and no additional information has been released, as of 9:45 p.m.