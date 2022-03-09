Driver arrested for fatal DUI after three-car crash in east Las Vegas kills passenger

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old driver was arrested after a fatal three-vehicle collision in the Sunrise Manor neighborhood of east Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Police say the crash happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the area of East Gowan Road and Rochester Avenue.

Based on evidence gathered so far, police believe the driver of a 2003 Toyota Corolla, since identified as 19-year-old Abel Baires-Lorenzana, was traveling eastbound on Gowan when he lost control of the car and veered into a parked Hyundai Santa Fe. The Corolla was then redirected across the westbound lanes of Gowan and slammed into a parked Honda Civic, then into a residential fence. No one was inside either parked car, police said.

Baires-Lorenzana and two others ran from the scene of the crash, police said, leaving one passenger in the car. Medical first responders determined the passenger "was beyond resuscitation."

Police say Baires-Lorenzana showed sings of impairment when they located him a short time after the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, as well as hit and run charges.

The death of his passenger, who had not been publicly identified as of this report, marks the 25th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction this year, officials said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.