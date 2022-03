LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person is dead after a suspected DUI crash overnight in northeast Las Vegas.

According to authorities, a driver ran off after hitting a parked SUV near Gowan and Walnut roads around midnight. That's near Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

He was arrested a short time later.

It's not clear if the person killed was inside the driver's car or the parked SUV.

Detectives believe the driver was intoxicated.

The crash remains under investigation.