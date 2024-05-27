Driver arrested for DUI after pedestrian fatally hit by car in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver was arrested on DUI-related charges after the death of a pedestrian in the southwest Las Vegas valley early Monday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was hit by a 2022 Mazda CX-5 on South Buffalo Drive, north of West Badura Avenue at approximately 12:27 a.m.

"A collision occurred when the pedestrian darted into the roadway, into the Mazda's path of travel," police stated in an initial report on the crash.

The pedestrian was crossing the road "outside a marked or implied crosswalk" when she was hit, police noted in the report.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the Mazda's driver as 30-year-old Yani Herscovici. They say he remained at the collision site and, after showing signs of impairment, was taken into custody.

The pedestrian's death will be counted as the 71st traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.