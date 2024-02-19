Driver arrested for DUI after fatal crash with motorcyclist in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver who tried to flee the scene after hitting a motorcyclist in North Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of impairment, the city's police department announced in a news release on Monday.

Police say the crash happened Friday morning at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Craig Road and Vandenberg Drive, which is west of Lamb Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was traveling east on Craig Road when the driver of a Dodge Challenger made a left turn in front of the bike and hit it, police said.

The motorcyclist, a woman believed to be in her late 40s, was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center with serious injuries. On Sunday, police were informed that she had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the driver of the Challenger as 31-year-old Robert McKinney II. They say he "attempted to flee the scene on foot" after the crash, "however officers quickly apprehended him."

He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for multiple charges including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and/or death, hit and run-related charges and other traffic-related charges.

Police said the motorcyclist would not be publicly identified until her closest family members had been informed of her death.

Their investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.