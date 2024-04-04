Watch Now
Downtown Las Vegas closures announced for First Friday, Great Vegas Festival of Beer

Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 15:05:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two big events in downtown Las Vegas are leading to road closures. Here's what motorists need to know.

First Friday

For First Friday, road closures will start at 10 a.m. on April 5 and reopen at 11 p.m. Major closures include Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

You can see the closures on the map below.

Great Vegas Festival Of Beer

The Great Vegas Festival of Beer returns to downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

Road closures start at 6 a.m. on April 6 and roads will reopen by noon on Sunday, April 7.

Major closures include Bridger Avenue from Casino Center Boulevard to Third Street, and Third Street from Carson Avenue to Bridger Avenue.

You can see the full list of closures on the map below.

