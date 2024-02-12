Downed light pole, several crashes causing traffic delays on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking the public to avoid traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard.

At 9:05 p.m., department officials stated a downed light pole was causing major traffic delays on Flamingo westbound at Las Vegas Boulevard.

They added there are also several, unrelated crashes on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Traffic is extremely heavy in the area and police are asking the public to consider delaying travel or or near The Strip while officers respond to those calls.

As of 9:11 p.m., no timeline has been announced how long it could take to clear the road and for traffic to clear up.