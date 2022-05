EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are currently investigating a collision involving a Dodge vehicle and minor near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.

Police said the minor was a pedestrian, and they were transported to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LVMPD said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation according to police and motorists are advised to avoid the area.