Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Police: Valley View Boulevard shut down at Sahara Avenue after driver veered into oncoming traffic

Crash shuts down Valley View
RTC Southern Nevada
Crash shuts down traffic on Valley View Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Crash shuts down Valley View
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley View Boulevard was shut down near Sahara Avenue on Friday night due to a crash.

A traffic camera in the area showed first responders at the scene with what appeared to be two mangled vehicles nearby.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, the closure was in place along Valley View from Sahara to San Joaquin Avenue. (That's north of Penwood Avenue.)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department tells us the crash happened as a result of a possible medical episode.

Police say a driver veered into oncoming traffic on Valley View Boulevard and collided with two other vehicles.

"All occupants were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," police stated.

A law enforcement spokesperson adds that impairment is not suspected as a factor in the collision.

As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, police said the roadway was expected to reopen "within an hour."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need