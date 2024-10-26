Deadly crash on El Capitan Way leaves motorcyclist dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A deadly crash between an SUV and a motorcycle at El Capitan Way between West Flamingo Road and West Saddle Avenue left a motorcyclist dead. The SUV driver was pulling out of a private drive onto El Capitan Way when they struck a motorcycle on the road.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The SUV driver remained at the scene, cooperated with authorities and there was no suspected impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.