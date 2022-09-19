Watch Now
Crash: Westbound lanes of Flamingo Road closed after Decatur

Posted at 12:26 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:26:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed after Decatur Boulevard on Monday due to a crash.

That's according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which reported the crash just before noon.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and plan other routes.

Police could not immediately be reached for more information about what happened or the severity of the crash.

This is a developing story.

