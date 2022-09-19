Crash: Westbound lanes of Flamingo Road closed after Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were closed after Decatur Boulevard on Monday due to a crash.

That's according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, which reported the crash just before noon.

#FASTALERT 11:52 AM, Sep 19 2022

Crash on Flamingo Rd Westbound Closed After Decatur Blvd,

Avoid Area,

Plan Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 19, 2022

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and plan other routes.

Police could not immediately be reached for more information about what happened or the severity of the crash.

This is a developing story.