Crash that killed 68-year-old man leads to driver's arrest on suspicion of impairment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 68-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when another driver ran a red light and hit his car, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was driving a 1992 Geo Metro through the intersection of Desert Inn and Lindell roads on a solid green traffic signal, police stated in an initial report on the crash.

At the same time, the driver of a 2021 Toyota Rav 4 failed to stop at a solid red traffic signal, colliding with the left side of the Geo Metro.

The 68-year-old man was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center with substantial injuries, police stated. Despite medical intervention, he's said to have died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the Toyota, identified as 27-year-old Nakira Pray, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The other driver's death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2024.

An investigation into the crash is said to be ongoing as of this report.