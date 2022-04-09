Crash, police activity shut down traffic on US 95 in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Traffic on UN 95 in the Henderson area was heavily impacted on Friday evening after the highway was shut down in both directions.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 in Henderson were shut down at Auto Show Drive. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported it was due to a crash.

Approximately 2 miles from that shutdown, the southbound lanes of the highway were closed due to "police activity," according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. That incident was impacting traffic in the area of Sunset Road.

#TrafficAlert Police activity US95 SB is closed at Sunset. #NvStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) April 9, 2022

As of this report, 13 Action News has yet to hear from authorities with more information about what happened.

Drivers were advised to take an alternate route through both areas.