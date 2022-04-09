Watch
Traffic

Actions

Crash, police activity shut down traffic on US 95 in Henderson

Crash at US 95, Auto Show Drive in Henderson
Traffic camera
The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 at Auto Show Drive in Henderson were shut down after a crash on Friday evening.
Crash at US 95, Auto Show Drive in Henderson
Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 23:01:04-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Traffic on UN 95 in the Henderson area was heavily impacted on Friday evening after the highway was shut down in both directions.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 in Henderson were shut down at Auto Show Drive. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported it was due to a crash.

Approximately 2 miles from that shutdown, the southbound lanes of the highway were closed due to "police activity," according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. That incident was impacting traffic in the area of Sunset Road.

As of this report, 13 Action News has yet to hear from authorities with more information about what happened.

Drivers were advised to take an alternate route through both areas.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH